Kedah airport runway reopens after burst tyre incident

Sultan Abdul Halim Airport’s runway reopened at 7.30pm after receiving the final safety clearance from CAAM. (KLIA pic)

PETALING JAYA : The runway of Sultan Abdul Halim Airport in Alor Setar, Kedah, has been reopened after being closed for several hours following a burst tyre incident.

Malaysia Airports said the runway reopened at 7.30pm after receiving the final safety clearance from the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM).

“Flight operations have now resumed and are running as normal. Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest flight updates,” it said in a Facebook post.

Separately, CAAM said a Malaysia Airlines aircraft scheduled to depart for KLIA had aborted its take-off after one of its tyres burst around 3.41pm this afternoon.

It said all passengers and crew members aboard the plane were safe.