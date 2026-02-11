63 chikungunya cases reported in Jitra

Kedah exco member Mansor Zakaria urged residents to maintain cleanliness of their surroundings, particularly by disposing of waste properly to prevent mosquito breeding. (EPA Images pic)

ALOR SETAR : Sixty-three cases of chikungunya have been recorded at Taman Mahsuri Phase 2C near Jitra, Kedah, since Jan 3, according to state housing, local government and health committee chairman Mansor Zakaria.

He said no deaths have been reported.

Mansor said the Kubang Pasu health office had implemented various control and prevention measures, including community clean-up operations.

These efforts involve the Kubang Pasu municipal council, the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp), several other agencies and local residents.

“The initiative is an early step to prevent the further spread of chikungunya in that residential area,” Bernama quoted Mansor as saying.

Chikungunya is a mosquito-borne viral disease that causes fever and severe joint pain, which is often debilitating. In some cases, it can be deadly.

Mansor urged residents to maintain cleanliness of their surroundings, particularly by disposing of waste properly to prevent mosquito breeding.

He advised those experiencing symptoms to seek treatment at the nearest health facility promptly to avoid complications.

The Kubang Pasu health office said in a Facebook post it would conduct an anti-chikungunya operation from Feb 7 to 15 following the rise in cases and the increased risk of community transmission in the area.