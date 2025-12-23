Time for a serious talk on full pardon for Najib, says DAP man

Former prime minister Najib Razak was convicted of misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International funds and has been serving his sentence at Kajang prison since Aug 23, 2022.

PETALING JAYA : DAP’s Ong Kian Ming says it is time to have a serious conversation about the possibility of a full pardon for former prime minister Najib Razak, who is currently serving time in jail for corruption.

The former Bangi MP recalled how, in 2023, he had said that a full pardon for Najib would constitute a “red line” for DAP.

“More than two years on, especially after the discharge not amounting to acquittal (DNAA) granted to deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, I am less sure of that ‘red line’,” he added.

In a statement, he said his stance on a full pardon for the country’s sixth prime minister was influenced by the “grand amnesty” proposal first mooted by former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin in 2023.

Such amnesty would include not only a full pardon for Najib, perhaps after the conclusion of his 1MDB case, but also the dismissal of ongoing cases against former finance minister Lim Guan Eng and former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin, he said.

He also cited the government’s appeal in former youth and sports minister Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman’s corruption case and attempts to go after the assets of the late Daim Zainuddin.

“This would make room for what Khairy terms a ‘political reset’ so that we can stop the process of going after our political rivals using the instruments of the state once one side is in power,” he said.

“In my naive and idealistic thinking, I am hoping that this may be part of the process for greater political maturity that is much needed for this country.”

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had expressed hope on Sunday that Najib would be granted a royal pardon soon.

The deputy prime minister said Najib had served three years in prison and deserved proper consideration for a full royal pardon.

Najib was convicted of misappropriating RM42 million in SRC International funds and has been serving his sentence at Kajang prison since Aug 23, 2022.

He applied for a royal pardon on Sept 2, 2022.

On Feb 2, 2024, the pardons board announced that his prison term had been halved from 12 years to six, and his fine reduced from RM210 million to RM50 million.

In dismissing Najib’s bid to serve the remainder of his sentence under house arrest, High Court judge Justice Alice Loke said yesterday that the Federal Territories Pardons Board had provided its advice on the proposed full pardon as well as the 50% reduction of prison term.

Umno Supreme Council member Ahmad Maslan was later reported as saying that the party would continue to push for Najib’s release and a full pardon.