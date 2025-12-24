Cops confirm body found in bag is Suri Narudin

The main suspect, aged 51, believed involved in the killing of the woman in Ampang being brought to the Seremban magistrates’ court to be remanded on Saturday. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Police have confirmed that the body of a woman found in a bag buried near an abandoned house in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan, is that of Suri Narudin.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Alzafny Ahmad said the woman’s identity was confirmed through fingerprint analysis, which matched records held by the national registration department (JPN), Harian Metro reported.

“Based on the examination and comparison, police confirmed that the fingerprints matched records in the JPN system,” he said in a statement.

He said Suri Narudin was reported missing in a report lodged at the Ampang police station on Dec 15.

Suri Narudin.

Alzafny said police had also received the DNA analysis report from the Chemistry Department, which matched the samples taken from Suri’s family members.

On Sunday, state deputy police chief Idzam Jaafar said the woman was believed to have been murdered at a house in Ampang, Selangor.

He said the victim was believed to have been strangled after an argument with a 51-year-old man over some financial matters.

Earlier, it was reported that two men, aged 51 and 41, had been remanded to assist in the investigation related to the discovery of the woman’s body in a bag. It was found buried last Thursday at an unoccupied house in Kampung Batu 4, Pedas, Rembau.