Experts call for review of plan to allow taller buildings in Penang

Experts warn that allowing the construction of buildings taller than the current limit of 76m can lead to several problems. (Facebook pic)

GEORGE TOWN : Allowing the construction of buildings taller than the limit already in force in Penang can worsen traffic congestion, raise the risk of flooding and compromise the stability of hillslopes, two experts warn.

Universiti Sains Malaysia academic Ismail Isa and the varsity’s housing, building and planning school dean Azree Othuman Mydin stressed the need for building plans to be validated on a case-by-case basis over a blanket approval.

They were responding to an announcement that the Penang government is reviewing its long-term development framework under the State Structure Plan 2040 (RSNPP 2040) to, among others, allow the construction of buildings beyond the 76m limit in force now. However, there is not mention of a new limit.

The plan also sets limits on developments on steep slopes, in flood-prone areas as well as on sites with weak drainage and high traffic. It also restricts high-density projects.

State local government and town and country planning committee chairman H’ng Mooi Lye said there are areas with flat terrain suitable for buildings as tall as 80m. He cited Cameron Highlands as an example of why Penang should reassess its limits.

Bernama had quoted H’ng as saying that any decision on the review would also depend on site conditions, technical studies and local planning controls.

The 76m limit, roughly the height of a 22- to 25-storey building, was introduced under previous state planning rules to curb intensive hillside development. It followed public concerns over slope safety, environmental damage and landslides in parts of the island, where steep terrain is common.

A structure plan sets broad planning directions for the state — such as where growth should be concentrated — but building plans for individual projects are approved at the local-government level.

Ismail told FMT that changing the rules at state level could be risky if local councils do not enforce strict contrtols.

Factors such as the height of the building, the population density of the neighbourhood and zoning rules are taken into consideration when these plans are reviewed for approval.

“Reviewing the height limit without firm local safeguards can increase traffic congestion, strain drainage systems and raise landslide risks, especially in sensitive hill areas,” said the urban and regional planning senior lecturer.

Ismail said current laws allow the state to revise the structure plan first but stressed that the real impact would depend on how policies apply on the ground.

“The structure plan sets direction, but local authorities decide what actually happens in the neighbourhood,” he said.

Azree said that while taller buildings are not automatically unsafe, weak enforcement can worsen existing problems.

“The issue is not just the height. There is also a need for proper studies on traffic, drainage, slope safety and infrastructure,” he said.

Azree said even modest increases in building height could create serious problems if applied too widely or without checks tailored to specific sites.

He said taller buildings could bring more people and vehicles into already crowded areas, adding pressure on narrow roads and drainage systems in areas prone to flooding.

Ismail and Azree said decisions on tall buildings should be made on a case-by-case basis, with consideration given to technical evidence. They also expressed support for the use of independent experts to review projects in hilly or high-density areas.