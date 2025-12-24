Govt to continue administering hepatitis B vaccine at birth, says ministry

The health ministry reminded all parents and guardians to ensure their babies received the hepatitis B birth dose to protect children from vaccine-preventable infections. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : The administration of the hepatitis B vaccine at birth will continue to be maintained under the national immunisation programme despite recent developments in the United States.

The health ministry said the decision was made in line with World Health Organization recommendations, despite the US Advisory Committee on Immunisation Practices’s (ACIP) decision to discontinue the universal hepatitis B birth dose.

“Administration of the hepatitis B birth dose within 24 hours after birth is crucial to prevent transmission of the virus from mother to child.

“Hepatitis B infection in early life carries a high risk of developing chronic infection, which may later lead to liver cirrhosis and cancer in adulthood,” Bernama reported the ministry as saying.

The ministry said the hepatitis B birth dose had proven effective in Malaysia since 1989 in reducing hepatitis B infection rates among children and contributing to long-term health protection.

It said the measure was also in line with global commitments to eliminate hepatitis B as a public health threat by 2030.

The ministry stressed that national immunisation policy decisions were based on scientific evidence, local and global epidemiological data as well as expert views.

“Any changes to this policy will only be considered if there is strong evidence and international consensus to support it,” it said.

The ministry reminded all parents and guardians to ensure their babies received the hepatitis B birth dose according to the prescribed schedule to protect children from vaccine-preventable infections.

Earlier this month, a US panel of vaccine advisers voted to end the longstanding recommendation for vaccinations against the hepatitis B virus right after birth.

BBC reported that the panel voted 8-3 to back “individual-based decision-making” on whether to vaccinate babies born to mothers who have tested negative for the liver infection.