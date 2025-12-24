PAS man takes jab at Perlis Bersatu over possible MB replacement

PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari shared a screenshot of a report in which Perlis Pakatan Harapan expressed its support for the PAS-led state government to serve until the end of its term.

PETALING JAYA : PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari has taken a veiled jab at Perlis Bersatu after the state chapter allegedly submitted the names of its assemblymen as candidates to replace menteri besar Shukri Ramli.

In a Facebook post, Fadhli shared a screenshot of a report in which Perlis Pakatan Harapan expressed its support for the PAS-led state government to serve until the end of its term.

“Thanks, Perlis PH. It is strange that a certain party had submitted names (for the Perlis menteri besar post) even though it is in the minority,” he said.

Earlier today, Utusan Malaysia reported that Bersatu had suggested the names of three of its assemblymen in Perlis as candidates for the menteri besar post – Abu Bakar Hamzah (Kuala Perlis), Megat Hashirat Hassan (Pauh), and Izizam Ibrahim (Titi Tinggi).

The report stated that PAS, however, had not submitted any name for the position.

Perlis Perikatan Nasional chairman Shahidan Kassim had denied claims there was an orchestrated move to unseat Shukri as menteri besar, particularly involving eight PN assemblymen.

On Monday, FMT quoted a source as saying that eight PN assemblymen had submitted statutory declarations (SDs) to the Raja of Perlis declaring that they no longer backed Shukri.

Besides Abu Bakar, Megat Hashirat and Izizam, the other two Bersatu assemblymen who submitted SDs were Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak (Tambun Tulang) and Marzita Mansor (Sena).

The other three, from PAS, are Saad Seman (Chuping), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong) and Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji).

PH’s sole representative in the state assembly, Gan Ay Ling from PKR, is also believed to have submitted an SD to the ruler.

The source claimed that Bersatu was behind the move to oust Shukri, seeking to wrest control of the state and install its own menteri besar.

The 15-member Perlis assembly comprises nine PAS assemblymen, including Shukri, five from Bersatu and one from PKR.