PN can join Madani govt, but GE15 rejection not forgotten, says PKR Youth chief

PKR Youth chief Kamil Munim said there is nothing standing in PN’s way if it wanted to join the Madani government now.

PETALING JAYA : Perikatan Nasional (PN) can “try its luck” joining the Madani government to bolster political stability, but it should not forget its earlier decision to reject a unity government after the 15th general election (GE15), says PKR Youth chief Kamil Munim.

Kamil’s remarks came in response to a proposal by PAS leader Shahidan Kassim suggesting that PN, which holds 74 parliamentary seats, form a new political pact with Barisan Nasional (BN) and PKR, each holding around 30 seats.

The proposal follows rising tensions between Umno and DAP after DAP national publicity secretary Yeo Bee Yin described the High Court’s decision to dismiss former prime minister Najib Razak’s bid for house arrest as “another reason to celebrate the year-end” in a Facebook post.

The remark drew strong criticism from Umno leaders, who called it disrespectful.

“There is nothing wrong with Shahidan dreaming or trying his luck. But I want to remind PN that it had previously rejected the proposal offered by the then Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah to form a unity government,” he told FMT.

Nevertheless, Kamil said nothing is preventing PN if it wishes to join the Madani government today to forge a broader consensus to strengthen the country’s political stability.

“They are welcome,” he added.

After GE15 in November 2022 resulted in a hung Parliament, Al-Sultan Abdullah instructed PN and Pakatan Harapan (PH) to work together to form a government.

PN, however, rejected the proposal, maintaining it would not cooperate with PH.