Don’t worry, Sim tells allies over DAP congress

Penang DAP chairman Steven Sim (third from right) and party leaders at the state chapter’s Chinese New Year open house.

BUTTERWORTH : Penang DAP chairman Steven Sim said unity government components should not fret over its planned congress later this year to review its role in the administration.

Sim said that no matter the resolutions made at the congress, the party would not “turn our backs on the people”.

“DAP prioritises the people’s interest. I know some leaders are worried (about the planned congress). I want to tell (them), don’t worry,” he said at the state DAP Chinese New Year open house here this evening.

On Friday, DAP said it would hold a special congress on July 12 to decide whether the party’s leaders should resign from their positions in the unity government while continuing to support it in Parliament.

DAP secretary-general Loke Siew Fook said the 4,000 delegates attending the congress will vote on whether DAP leaders should resign as ministers, deputy ministers, state executive councillors, local councillors and GLC appointees.

Loke’s announcement came about two months after he said DAP would work closely with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to accelerate reforms over the next six months following the party’s and Pakatan Harapan’s drubbing in the Sabah state election.

DAP lost all the eight seats it contested in the election last year.

Yesterday, the government Backbenchers Club (BBC) said any move that sparks political uncertainty will affect ongoing reforms and erode investor confidence.

The club’s chairman, Dr Zaliha Mustafa, said collective responsibility, political stability and policy continuity must be prioritised when administering the country.

Sim, who is also the entrepreneur development and cooperatives minister, said the July gathering was aimed at assessing DAP’s role, especially after the Sabah polls.

Yesterday, central executive committee member Chow Kon Yeow said the congress will provide an avenue for delegates to convey the grassroots’ views on the party’s role in the unity government.