Veterans call for senior military officer under MACC probe to step aside

PETALING JAYA : Military veterans have urged a senior officer under investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to step aside until the case is concluded.

Retired Armed Forces Officers Corps Association (Rafoc) president Abdul Aziz Ibrahim and Ketereh MP Khlir Nor said this would dispel doubts surrounding the probe.

MACC is investigating claims that a large amount of cash was deposited into the bank accounts of a senior military officer and his family members.

“The legal process must be carried out without compromise,” Aziz told FMT.

“The best course of action is for the officer to take a leave of absence, and for his duties to be handled by other officers.”

Khlir, who ended a four-decade-long military career as a major-general, said allowing individuals under investigation to remain in active service would create a negative image of the armed forces.

“Once the investigation is completed and if no wrongdoing is found, the officer may return to duty as usual,” said Khlir.

Khlir said that moving forward, the defence ministry should ensure strict compliance with recommendations by evaluation committees tasked with military asset procurement.

“If the evaluation committee recommends approving an application, it should be accepted,” he said.

On Monday, defence minister Khaled Nordin said his ministry would await the outcome of MACC’s investigation before acting on the allegations.

This comes as an activist claimed to have information about “large cash inflows” into the bank accounts of a senior military officer and his family members.

He alleged that a forensic audit of documents he had received revealed monthly deposits ranging from RM50,000 to RM60,000 in the senior officer’s accounts.

The documents also reportedly showed larger transfers, reaching several hundred thousand ringgit, into accounts linked to the officer.

The funds were alleged to have been transferred from accounts belonging to companies that had obtained military contracts.

MACC officials visited the defence ministry yesterday to investigate several army-related projects carried out since 2023.

A source from MACC said the investigation would focus on projects implemented through open tender as well as procurement under the army’s responsibility centres. The source said MACC would also probe others linked to the suspicious transactions.

In a statement, MACC chief Azam Baki confirmed that the allegations were being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act for giving or accepting gratification by agents.