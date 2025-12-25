Analysts see strife rising between PAS and Bersatu amid Perlis crisis

Yesterday, PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang (left) said three assemblymen who allegedly withdrew support for Perlis menteri besar Shukri Ramli had their party memberships terminated.

PETALING JAYA : Analysts warn that the Perlis leadership crisis, casting doubt on menteri besar Shukri Ramli’s majority, may fuel tensions between PAS and Bersatu.

Mazlan Ali of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia said three PAS assemblymen have already had their party memberships terminated by the party for allegedly joining five Bersatu assemblymen in retracting support for Shukri.

Bersatu, on the other hand, has not taken any action against its five assemblymen.

According to Mazlan, this showed that PAS did not agree with the move against Shukri while Bersatu seemed fine with it. This also indicated that there could be problems between the Perikatan Nasional components.

“Will this issue be dragged to the central level? If PAS and Bersatu don’t resolve this matter, there could be problems. We have already seen both parties clashing over the matter of PN’s poster boy (for the next general election).

“And in Sabah, although PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin said the coalition should remain in the opposition, PAS ignored this and went ahead to support Hajiji Noor’s government,” he told FMT.

Last Friday, Perlis PAS chief Ahmad Ali urged all party members and supporters to continue giving Shukri their backing as menteri besar, a statement that came out of the blue given the lack of context.

However, FMT was later informed that eight PN assemblymen had purportedly sent statutory declarations to the Raja of Perlis stating that they were retracting support for Shukri.

PN holds 14 of the 15 seats in the Perlis assembly, while PKR holds the remaining one. Losing the support of eight assemblymen would mean Shukri has lost his majority support.

Perlis crisis casts doubt on PN’s federal government ambition

Separately, Ahmad Zaharuddin Sani Ahmad Sabri of Global Asia Consulting cast doubt on PN’s ambition and ability to lead the federal government.

“How will they govern the country (when Perlis is in such a situation? Such disarray and uncertainty will cause investors to move elsewhere due to the lack of stability.

“The people will have to determine whether or not they can accept PN when such political games are at play,” he said.