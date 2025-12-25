I never saw it coming, says Shukri on ‘plot’ to remove him

Shukri Ramli resigned as menteri besar after eight PN assemblymen, including three from his own party, submitted statutory declarations to the Perlis ruler stating that they were withdrawing their backing for him. (Bernama pic)

ARAU : Sanglang assemblyman Shukri Ramli said he was caught off guard by a move by some Perikatan Nasional assemblymen to oust him from the post of menteri besar, describing the plot as “an act of betrayal”.

Shukri, who earlier announced his resignation as menteri besar after three years, said the ouster plot was well-orchestrated.

“I did not get any prior information on the move, and it just happened,” he said at a press conference held at the menteri besar’s official residence today.

“I only learned about it on the day of the incident. It shows how cunningly they planned this.”

Shukri also expressed disappointment with his former party colleagues – assemblymen Saad Seman (Chuping), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong), and Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji) – for pulling their support.

“I made a mistake by being too nice and appreciative of the friendship that I had (with them). I did not expect that this friendship would result in me being treated this way,” he added.

Shukri’s resignation came after eight PN assemblymen withdrew support for him, including the three from PAS who had their party membership terminated yesterday.

The retraction of their support meant that Shukri had lost majority support as he only had the backing of six PAS assemblymen in the 15-member Perlis legislative assembly.

Asked how PN could restore trust among its component parties after this political episode, Shukri said this was something that needed to be discussed among the top brass of the coalition.

However, he stressed that his successor should be a PAS assemblyman as the Islamic party held the majority of the seats.

As of now, PAS holds six seats, Bersatu holds five, PKR one – with the remaining three seats declared vacant after Saad, Fakhrul and Ridzuan ceased to be members of the Islamic party.