PAS yet to decide on candidate for PN chairman

PETALING JAYA : Two PAS wings have confirmed that the Islamic party has yet to decide on a candidate for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairmanship, following Muhyiddin Yassin’s decision to step down from the post effective Jan 1.

PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden said there has been no decision on finalising the Islamic party’s candidate for the post.

“Not yet,” he told FMT.

He said PAS has yet to hold a meeting to discuss the matter, and that no date for such a meeting has been fixed.

PAS women’s wing chief Nuridah Salleh also said PAS did not have a candidate yet for the position.

Muhyiddin had led the coalition since Aug 7, 2020, when it was officially registered.

His announcement followed the political crisis in Perlis, which saw PAS’s Sanglang assemblyman Shukri Ramli resigning as menteri besar and Bersatu’s Kuala Perlis assemblyman Abu Bakar Hamzah replacing him in the post.

Yesterday, FMT quoted sources as saying that PAS would propose an advisory council to appoint a new chairman for PN to prevent any dissatisfaction with Muhyiddin’s successor.

The sources said that the proposed council would comprise the presidents of the respective components: Abdul Hadi Awang (PAS), Dominic Lau (Gerakan), Muhyiddin (Bersatu) and P Punithan (Malaysian Indian People’s Party).

An analyst however said that the proposed council risked being hollow if power remained concentrated in one party.