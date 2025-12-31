PN advisory council plan could end up hollow, says analyst

Perikatan Nasional will need to appoint a new chairman following the resignation of Muhyiddin Yassin. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The proposal for a Perikatan Nasional (PN) advisory council to appoint a successor to Muhyiddin Yassin following his resignation as coalition chairman yesterday risks being hollow if power remains concentrated in one party, an analyst says.

Mujibu Muis of Universiti Teknologi Mara said that on paper, the council could be seen as an attempt to centralise negotiations, partly to ease tensions following Muhyiddin’s resignation.

“But its effectiveness hinges on the power that it holds. If it is indeed a platform for the respective presidents to come to a consensus, it would be able to provide a counterbalance to the dominance of PAS and Bersatu,” he told FMT.

Yesterday, FMT reported that PAS would propose an advisory council to appoint a new PN chairman to prevent any dissatisfaction over Muhyiddin’s successor.

According to two sources, the proposed council would comprise the presidents of the respective components: Abdul Hadi Awang (PAS), Dominic Lau (Gerakan), Muhyiddin (Bersatu) and P Punithan (Malaysian Indian People’s Party).

They said the council would be given the authority to appoint a new chairman.

Analyst Ahmad Zaharuddin Sani Ahmad Sabri said the council, meant to allow greater participation for the likes of Gerakan and Malaysian Indian People’s Party, was a “cosmetic exercise” given the dominance of PAS and Bersatu.

The senior consultant at Global Asia Consulting said the proposed council was aimed at giving the impression that PN was “enthused” and had a mechanism to appoint Muhyddin’s successor

“But the council will only be effective if it is not another tool for PAS to countercheck Bersatu.”

Ariff Aizuddin Azlan of UiTM meanwhile said that the proposed council highlighted PAS and Bersatu’s commitment to strengthening cooperation and preventing internal strife.

He said the council would be effective only if it was institutionalised through amendments to PN’s constitution.