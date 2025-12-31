Stop blame game, says Perlis PAS chief after claim by head of ulama wing

Perlis PAS chief Ahmad Ali urged all party members and leaders in the state to remain calm, refrain from making accusations, and focus on fulfilling their responsibilities. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Perlis PAS commissioner Ahmad Ali has dismissed a wing chief’s claim that the political turmoil in the state was due to failure by “certain individuals to discharge their responsibilities effectively”.

Perlis PAS ulama council chief Ahmad Adnan Fadzil had earlier alleged that those tasked with negotiating with the Perlis palace on behalf of PAS regarding the change of menteri besar had failed to do so effectively, although he did not mention any names.

Ahmad said Adnan issued the remarks without consulting the party leadership, despite previous advisories that no individual should make statements independently, to avoid creating confusion or exacerbating the situation.

“The statement made by the Perlis PAS ulama council chief appears to be his personal view and does not represent the party or the Perlis PAS leadership.

“Earlier, I had advised PAS members, especially leaders in Perlis, not to make statements based on personal opinions. They should first consult me, the state leadership, or the PAS central leadership,” he told FMT.

Ahmad also urged all PAS members and leaders in Perlis to remain calm, refrain from making accusations, and focus on fulfilling their responsibilities to ensure the party’s success.

“Everyone must follow party directives. God willing, we can achieve a harmonious resolution for the party. Stop the unhealthy blame game that does not benefit the party.

“I am confident that Perlis PAS, together with the state PN leadership, will emerge stronger after this,” he said, noting that the party was awaiting guidance from the central leadership on the next steps to pursue.

Earlier, Adnan said he had been informed that “in the final moments before the announcement of a new menteri besar from Bersatu, the Perlis ruler was still open to the possibility of a PAS candidate filling the role”.

However, he said, the PAS assemblymen failed to “play their proper role” when the Perlis ruler presented them with this option.

He said the political turmoil in the state did not involve any element of betrayal and that it was unfair to place the blame squarely on Bersatu over what transpired.

The political crisis in Perlis saw PAS’s Sanglang assemblyman Shukri Ramli resigning as menteri besar and Bersatu’s Kuala Perlis assemblyman Abu Bakar Hamzah replacing him.

Eight PN assemblymen – three from PAS and five from Bersatu – had allegedly submitted sworn statements to the Perlis ruler withdrawing their support for Shukri.