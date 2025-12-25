Jais denies allegations of palace links in Qadiani teachings

Jais director Shahzihan Ahmad said the claims were insulting to the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, as the head of Islam in the state. (Facebook pic)

SHAH ALAM : Claims that the Selangor Islamic religious department (Jais) faces difficulty taking legal action against Qadiani teachings because they are protected by influential figures with links to the palace are untrue, says its director Shahzihan Ahmad.

He said statements issued by a preacher regarding deviant teachings in Selangor were irresponsible.

He said the claims were also insulting to the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, as the head of Islam in the state, and disregarded his firmness in curbing and combating any deviation of faith and deviant teachings in Selangor.

“The difficulty in taking action against the Qadiani arises because the group was ruled, through fatwas dated Sept 24, 1998 and Aug 17, 2000, to be outside the fold of Islam.

“These fatwa decisions have affected the jurisdiction of Jais’s religious enforcement, which is only empowered to enforce shariah criminal law against Muslims, as stated under Subsection 1(2) of the Syariah Criminal Enactment (Selangor) 1995.

“Jais has also never received any complaint or information regarding the existence of any individual closely linked to the palace who is the mastermind behind the presence and entrenchment of Qadiani teachings in Selangor,” he said in a statement.

He added that efforts to combat deviant teachings in Selangor are carried out continuously, based on legal provisions and decisions of the Selangor state fatwa committee, taking into account facts, witnesses and admissible evidence.

Shahzihan said Jais became aware of a video recording of a sermon uploaded on the TikTok platform by a user on Dec 8 concerning deviant teachings in Selangor, which linked the issue to certain parties, including the palace.

Following that, he said Jais conducted a preliminary review and found that the individual delivering the sermon was a preacher holding authorisation to teach Islam in Selangor. The sermon was believed to have been delivered at Masjid Taman Putra Perdana in Puchong.

“In this case, the secretary of the teaching authorisation committee of the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (Mais) will examine the facts to determine whether the statement contravenes the provisions of the Teaching Authorisation Regulations for the Teaching of Islam (State of Selangor) 2024 or otherwise.

“Jais reminds all preachers and speakers, as well as any individual, to present facts accurately after thorough examination, with propriety and responsibility, and not to cause public unease, especially when matters involve the status of the palace institution and the Sultan of Selangor as the head of Islam in Selangor,” he said.