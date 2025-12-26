300 pharmacists left in the lurch offered permanent posts

Pharmacists who have been serving on a contract basis will now be given permanent positions in the government’s healthcare system. (Envato Elements pic)

PETALING JAYA : About 300 of the 730 government contract pharmacists who were not given permanent positions as promised in October have now received their offer letters.

The remaining pharmacists, whose reserve list status expired in October, have been granted a one-year extension. This effectively resolves concerns over potential job losses in April when their contracts expire.

In the offer letter sighted by FMT, the Public Services Commission (PSC) did not specify when the appointments will take effect, but it is understood that it will be in February next year.

The resolution came after Senator Dr RA Lingeshwaran raised the plight of the 730 pharmacists in the Dewan Negara two weeks ago.

He pointed out that they will be removed from the reserve list after they serve out the maximum five years specified in their contracts in April next year, leaving them in limbo.

On of the pharmacists, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said a PSC official informed their representatives that those who have not yet received their letters will only be offered permanent posts once the health ministry advises PSC on the available vacancies.

“They were told PSC acts only on the advice of the health ministry. I am one of those put back into the reserve list for another year. We hope the remaining pharmacists will be absorbed as soon as possible,” he said.

Lingeshwaran thanked health minister Dzulkefly Ahmad for the swift action taken after the matter was raised in the Dewan Negara.

“Although the ministry had previously stated that these 730 officers needed to submit fresh applications because their reserve list status had lapsed, this was not the case.

“The permanent posts were offered based on the old list. This was a great move,” he added.