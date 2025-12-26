A lone woman’s selfless nature speaks volumes about coexistence

Her mother’s easy acceptance of people of all races has rubbed off on DAP’s Skudai assemblyman Marina Ibrahim (second from right), who is seen here with her friends of Chinese, Indian and Malay origins.

PETALING JAYA : A selfless disposition, countless acts of kindness, and a trusty motorcycle have taught DAP’s Marina Ibrahim the importance of mutual respect in a multiracial and multireligious society.

The Skudai assemblyman said her mother, who exudes such qualities, would never think twice about ferrying people, irrespective of race or religion, on her two-wheeler to shop for essentials for the various festivities, or to attend to personal matters.

Marina recalls how her mother, who asked to be known only as “Arbiah”, would offer children rides to school or home from school.

“Every time she saw children walking to school, she would stop her bike and ask them to ride along. Some of these children were from the Indian community living in an estate near our house,” she told FMT.

Arbiah’s characteristic devoidness of prejudice stems from her upbringing, according to Marina.

The 67-year-old, fondly known as “Kak B”, grew up in a plantation in Yong Peng, surrounded by people of various races and religions. She was a civil servant until her retirement.

“Thanks to her upbringing, my mother has never been averse to being in the company of anyone, regardless of their race or religion, Marina said.

Kak B’s proclivity to chauffering people around provides a glimpse of how peaceful coexistence is possible in a multiracial society.

In a Facebook post, Marina said her mother would take her Christian friends to shop for Christmas. “And when Chinese New Year came, she would take her friends to buy new clothes and food,” Marina wrote.

Her mother’s kind gestures have left an indelible mark on Marina. She has vowed to practise the values that Arbiah, a staunch Muslim, has passed down to her.

“My mother prays, recites the Quran and wears a tudung, but she never fights shy being in the company of non-Muslims. For her, being with non-Muslims does not make her any less of a Muslim,” Marina said.

“She always reminds me that if you have faith, nothing can shake it, even being around non-Muslims or attending functions they host.”

Thanks to these lessons, Marina now shares Arbiah’s readiness to embrace coexistence in a plural society.

“I have grown tired of seeing how people tend to look at everything through a racial and religious lens these days,” she said.

Her message is poignant given the opposition to the appointment of her party colleague Hannah Yeoh as federal territories minister as well as a purported ban on Christmas decorations at halal-certified restaurants in Melaka.

“Living in a multiracial and multi-religious society requires us to respect one another. Fortunately, there are many people out there who are just like my mum,” Marina added.