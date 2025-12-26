Azam praises investigators, prosecutors in 1MDB case after Najib’s conviction

MACC chief Azam Baki thanked the various agencies, both in Malaysia as well as overseas, for their cooperation in the 1MDB case.

PETALING JAYA : The country’s top graft-buster has hailed investigators and prosecutors involved in the probes into 1MDB after the High Court found Najib Razak guilty of abuse of power and money laundering today.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief Azam Baki expressed his appreciation for the “extraordinary commitment and perseverance of the investigating officers, particularly in getting statements and evidence both domestically and at the international level”.

In a statement, Azam said the investigations had faced legal, technical and jurisdictional challenges, but the team remained committed to meeting strict legal standards to ensure the case could be tried in court.

He also expressed his appreciation for the cooperation extended by Bank Negara Malaysia and the police.

“Equally important was the cooperation of our foreign law enforcement counterparts in the complex and challenging process of obtaining cross-border evidence through mutual legal assistance mechanisms,” he said.

He said the agencies that provided highly valuable assistance in tracing, collecting and verifying evidence included the US Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Justice, the UK’s International Anti-Corruption Coordination Centre, and Singapore’s Commercial Affairs Department.

“Their professionalism and continued commitment to cross-border cooperation is deeply appreciated,” he said.

Earlier today, the High Court in Putrajaya found the former prime minister guilty of all 25 charges in his 1MDB corruption trial.

Najib had stood trial on four counts of abuse of power and 21 counts of money laundering involving RM2.28 billion in 1MDB funds deposited in his AmBank accounts between February 2011 and December 2014.

Azam said that for MACC, the outcome of the case was not something to be celebrated or taken pride in.

“Instead, it reflects our responsibility and trust to the nation, in line with the mandate and confidence given to us,” he said.