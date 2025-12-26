Man charged with Suri Narudin’s murder

Suri Narudin was reported missing on Dec 15 and her body was found in a bag three days later in Rembau, Negeri Sembilan. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A man was charged in the Tampin magistrates’ court today with murdering 53-year-old Suri Narudin earlier this month.

The accused, Zainizan Zainal, 51, nodded to indicate he understood the charge after it was read out before magistrate Redza Azhar Rezali, Kosmo reported.

However, no plea was recorded as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

According to the charge, Zainizan is accused of killing Suri behind a house along Jalan Pedas Linggi, Rembau, Negeri Sembilan, between Dec 7 and Dec 18.

The charge, framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, provides for the death penalty or 30 to 40 years in prison and no less than 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Balkis Zunaidi did not offer bail for Zainizan.

The court then fixed Jan 27 for case mention pending the forensic report and post-mortem results.

On Sunday, police had said Suri was believed to have been strangled to death at a house in Ampang, Selangor, by the suspect after an argument over some financial matters.

She was reported missing on Dec 15.

Her body was found three days later in a bag that was buried at an unoccupied house in Pedas, Rembau, Negeri Sembilan.