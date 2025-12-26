Najib found guilty of abuse of power in 1MDB corruption case

Najib Razak had faced four counts of abuse of power and 21 of money laundering involving RM2.28 billion in 1MDB funds deposited in his AmBank accounts between February 2011 and December 2014. (Bernama pic)

PUTRAJAYA : The High Court here has found former prime minister Najib Razak guilty on all four charges of abuse of power in his 1MDB case.

Justice Collin Lawrence Sequerah ruled that the defence failed to raise reasonable doubt on the prosecution’s case.

Najib had stood trial on four counts of abuse of power and 21 of money laundering involving RM2.28 billion in 1MDB funds deposited in his AmBank accounts between February 2011 and December 2014.

Verdicts on the remaining money laundering charges have yet to be delivered, and sentencing has not yet been handed down.

A total of 50 witnesses testified during the prosecution’s case, which spanned 253 hearing days from Aug 28, 2019 to May 30, 2024.

During the defence stage, Najib’s lawyers called 26 witnesses to support his case.

The defence hearing began on Dec 2 last year and concluded on May 6.

