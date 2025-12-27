Bersatu did not instruct Perlis reps to act against MB, says Muhyiddin

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin said the party will seek explanations from the five assemblymen who allegedly submitted sworn statements to withdraw support for Shukri Ramli as Perlis menteri besar.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin has denied that the party had issued instructions to its five assemblymen in Perlis to withdraw their support for Shukri Ramli as menteri besar.

Muhyiddin said Bersatu only submitted the names of its candidates for the post after being instructed to do so by the Perlis ruler’s office.

“I wish to stress that no instructions were issued to members of the Perlis state legislative assembly from Bersatu to sign statutory declarations (SDs).

“Accordingly, Bersatu will hear explanations from the party’s assemblymen in Perlis to ascertain the facts of the matter,” he said in a statement today.

Five Bersatu assemblymen were among eight who allegedly submitted SDs to the Perlis ruler expressing their loss of confidence in Shukri’s leadership.

