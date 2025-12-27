I’m no traitor, Chegubard tells Negeri Sembilan Bersatu

Port Dickson Bersatu chief Badrul Hisham Shaharin questioned if Bersatu leaders were beholden to certain quarters who discouraged them from reprimanding those in power.

PETALING JAYA : Port Dickson Bersatu chief Badrul Hisham Shaharin has dismissed claims he was a traitor for openly criticising party president Muhyiddin Yassin and the leadership.

Badrul, better known as Chegubard, said his exposés, especially on the party leadership, are made to prevent the issue from being politicised by their rivals at the next election.

“So, I decided to reveal all before Anwar Ibrahim does,” he said, referring to the prime minister and PKR president.

“I basically sabotaged Anwar’s plans (to use these issues) against us,” he told FMT.

Badrul was responding to Negeri Sembilan Bersatu, which described his criticisms of Muhyiddin and the party leadership as “treacherous, uncivilised and insubordinate”.

The state chapter also described his actions as going against the party’s struggle and destabilising it.

Negeri Sembilan Bersatu also said his remarks could not be viewed as constructive criticism and claimed it was in fact malicious as well as aimed at throwing the party into disarray.

Commenting further, Badrul said the biggest question that needs to be answered is whether Bersatu was serious about combating corruption or if the party was being selective.

He also questioned if Bersatu leaders were beholden to certain quarters who discouraged them from reprimanding those in power.

“Many agree that the opposition is weak. There are a lot of issues linked to the administration, but the opposition is slow to react,” he said.

Utusan Malaysia reported Badrul as saying that Muhyiddin should resign if he fails to order his son-in-law, Adlan Berhan, to return for questioning by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission.

Yesterday, Negeri Sembilan Bersatu urged the party’s top leaders to take disciplinary action against Badrul for publicly criticising the party and its president.