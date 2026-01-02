Muhyiddin defends decision to resign as PN chairman

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin says the decision to step down as Perikatan Nasional chairman was necessary for him to focus on strengthening the party’s foundations and reorganise the leadership.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin has defended his decision to resign as Perikatan Nasional chairman, saying stepping back was necessary at times to strengthen the party’s foundations.

In a New Year message to party members, the former prime minister said he remained firmly in charge of Bersatu.

“At times, we need to take a step back, not because we are weak, but to strengthen our foundations, reorganise the leadership and build a more structured and sustainable party,” he said, adding that the priority now was the party’s continuity, resilience and future.

Muhyiddin stepped down as PN chairman effective Jan 1, in the wake of the Perlis political crisis.

His resignation led to other Bersatu leaders stepping down from leadership posts in the coalition.

Muhyiddin went on to call on party members to close ranks and strengthen their cooperation.

He also vowed to remain a loyal partner to PN, despite not leading the coalition.

“This cooperation will be preserved to ensure the coalition’s stability.”

Muhyiddin also urged members to remain steadfast and disciplined, uphold a culture of mutual respect and resolve differences maturely and discreetly, warning that public spats would undermine Bersatu’s long-term interests.

Prior to Muhyiddin stepping down as PN chairman, the party had been plagued by internal strife, including an attempt to oust him as party president at the Bersatu polls.

Bersatu later sacked Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan, suspended Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal and expelled several division chiefs.