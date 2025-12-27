Pahang ready to study Cameron Highlands rail proposal, says MB

Pahang menteri besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said he has yet to receive an official proposal for the project, despite speculation of a suggested railway line in Cameron Highlands, connecting Tanah Rata, Brinchang and Blue Valley.

PETALING JAYA : The Pahang government is ready to study a proposal to build a railway line in Cameron Highlands if the project has a major impact on the people and the development of infrastructure in the area.

Pahang menteri besar Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said he has yet to receive an official proposal for the project, despite speculation of a suggested railway line in Cameron Highlands connecting Tanah Rata, Brinchang and Blue Valley.

“If it can provide convenience (to the public) and improve the infrastructure there, we will consider it,” he told a press conference after an event in Lipis today, Bernama reported.

The proposed project is said to be able to overcome the critical road congestion problem in the leading tourist destination.