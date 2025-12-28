Beseri rep reveals invitation to join plot against Perlis MB

Beseri assemblyman Haziq Asyraf Dun said he consulted PAS leaders at both central and state levels after being invited to sign the statutory declaration. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : PAS assemblyman Haziq Asyraf Dun revealed that he too was invited to sign a statutory declaration to withdraw support for Shukri Ramli as menteri besar of Perlis.

Haziq said he was among the assemblymen invited to sign the SD by a person acting as a “broker”.

“As an elected assemblyman, my principle is to first consult the central PAS leadership as well as the state chapter leadership.

“After seeking their advice, I did not participate (in the signing of the SD) as the invitation to do so was not made officially (through inter-party channels),” he said in a Facebook post.

Commenting further on the three PAS assemblymen who had ceased being members of the Islamic party as a result of pulling support for Shukri, Haziq said he felt emotional seeing what had happened to them.

However, he said the party’s central leadership made the right decision, with fairness and integrity, giving the three assemblymen the chance to directly explain themselves to the leaders.

“I attended the meeting as a witness,” Haziq said.

“Party discipline cannot be overshadowed by emotion. Betrayal is still betrayal. This action must serve as a major lesson for all PAS members, not only in Perlis but across the country.”

The three PAS assemblymen are Saad Seman (Chuping), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong), and Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji). Their seats in the state assembly have been declared vacant.

The five assemblymen from Bersatu who reportedly also submitted statutory declarations were Abu Bakar Hamzah (Kuala Perlis), Izizam Ibrahim (Titi Tinggi), Megat Hashirat Hassan (Pauh), Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak (Tambun Tulang) and Marzita Mansor (Sena).

Shukri, who is also from PAS, had resigned on Thursday, citing health reasons.