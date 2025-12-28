Kuala Kangsar telco tower fire being investigated, says MCMC

The telecommunications tower blaze occurred at the Sungai Perak substation operated by Maxis in Kampung Kelebor, Kuala Kangsar.

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission said the cause of the fire involving a telecommunications tower at Kampung Kelebor in Kuala Kangsar, Perak, yesterday evening is being investigated, after the incident disrupted services for CelcomDigi, Maxis, and Unifi Mobile users.

MCMC said the fire at the Sungai Perak substation operated by Maxis affected services in Kampung Kelebor, Kampung Langkap Ketior, Kampung Rambai 7, Kampung Menora, Kampung Senggang, Kampung Ulu Kenas and Kampung Lempor.

It said access to the location has been closed off by the authorities to facilitate the probe by the fire and rescue department, among others.

“MCMC has also directed service providers to implement immediate corrective actions, including the preparation of a comprehensive recovery plan, to address the coverage disruption,” Bernama reported it as saying in a statement today.

It said it has temporarily activated Starlink satellite WiFi facilities at the Sungai Perak rest area (northbound) to ensure continued access to telecommunications services for highway users.

Yesterday, Perak fire and rescue department acting assistant director of operations Shazlean Hanafiah said a team from the Kuala Kangsar station was dispatched to the scene after being notified of the incident at 6.36pm.

He said that while the blaze was visible from the North-South Expressway, the team was delayed in getting to the scene because the address provided was inaccurate.

Shazlean said the fire was fully extinguished with the assistance of the landowner, who used fire extinguishers and stored water.