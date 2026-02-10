Fake transmission station sending out SMS messages busted in Johor Bahru

The vehicle used to transmit SMS messages to the public using a fake base transceiver station in Bukit Chagar, Johor Bahru. (MCMC pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) has again exposed the transmission of SMS messages from a fake base transceiver station (BTS) in an operation around Bukit Chagar, Johor Bahru.

They narrowed it down to a person using his car to transmit the SMS messages.

A base transceiver station is part of the infrastructure that allows mobile phones to connect to the network.

These unapproved communication devices are capable of intercepting legitimate networks and transmitting fake messages directly to users’ devices in the surrounding area, Bernama reported.

MCMC said the discovery further confirmed the existence of syndicate networks targeting users in public hotspots, heightening the risk of fraud and threatening the integrity of the national telecommunications system.

On Jan 19, MCMC had traced two vehicles using similar devices in Genting Highlands. The equipment was found in the boot of the cars.

Last September, MCMC found similar equipment outside a shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur. The gadgets were being used to transmit fraudulent messages containing phishing links and gambling-related information to the public.

In a statement today, MCMC said the operation in Johor was carried out following intelligence received as well as technical monitoring and network analysis.

MCMC had recently detected patterns of telecommunications network interception and the dissemination of fake SMS messages to users.

It said the information obtained also indicated that the individual involved had been recruited to operate the fake BTS device through a job offer offering daily pay.

This tactic is used by syndicates to expand their operations without exposing the actual structure of their network.

This case is being investigated under Section 239(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 (Act 588) and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000.

For offences under Section 239 of Act 588, a person convicted may be fined up to RM1 million or imprisoned for up to 10 years or both.

For offences under Regulation 16 of the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000, offenders may be fined up to RM300,000 or imprisoned for up to three years or both.