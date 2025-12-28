Luxury car owners claim forgetfulness or money problems for expired road tax

Among the luxury car brands seized by JPJ were Aston Martin, Ferrari, Lamborghini, Audi, BMW and Rolls-Royce. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Some luxury car owners who fail to renew their road tax claim they just forgot to do so, while others cite financial difficulties.

These were among the reasons given following a nationwide operation which saw over 900 such vehicles seized since July 1, says the road transport department (JPJ).

JPJ senior enforcement director Kifli Ma Hassan said although there has been an increase in road tax renewals among luxury car owners, many still fail to settle their dues, Utusan Malaysia reported.

“As of yesterday, 915 luxury vehicles have been seized.

“Owners of luxury vehicles are urged to renew their road tax immediately. Any time these vehicles are found on public roads, they will be stopped and confiscated,” he said at a press conference on JPJ’s “Op Pelbagai” at Jalan Ampang today.

Kifli stressed that these vehicles are worth over RM300,000 each, raising questions about whether some owners are unable or just unwilling to pay the road tax.

Among the luxury cars seized were Aston Martin, Ferrari and Rolls-Royce.

Earlier, JPJ director-general Aedy Fadly Ramli revealed that the highest road tax arrears were linked to a Lamborghini Huracan, recently seized with arrears totaling RM35,760, and an Audi A8 with arrears of RM21,710.

JPJ also seized an Audi TT that had not renewed its road tax since 2021, and discovered a BMW i7 displaying a fake registration number.

Aedy said JPJ will strengthen enforcement operations and will no longer rely solely on issuing summonses as done previously.