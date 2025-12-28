PAS leaders hint at ‘backstabbing’ after Bersatu man made Perlis MB

PAS treasurer Iskandar Ahmad and information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari posted cryptic messages on their social media accounts following the appointment of a new menteri besar for Perlis. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : PAS treasurer Iskandar Samad has left it to the public to interpret his social media posts on “betrayal” and “revealing true colours”, following the swearing-in of a Bersatu representative as the new Perlis menteri besar.

Perlis Bersatu chief Abu Bakar Hamzah was sworn in as menteri besar before state ruler Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, replacing Sanglang assemblyman Shukri Ramli from PAS, who resigned due to health reasons last Thursday.

In a social media post shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, Iskandar wrote: “I am not sad but glad because now we know their true colours. Betrayal must not go unpunished.”

The former Selangor exco member, however, did not mention any specific individual, party or event.

When contacted, Iskandar claimed his statement was general in nature and not directed at any particular person or group.

“I made it in general. It could be about something else. You can continue to speculate.”

He also declined to comment further on the political developments in Perlis, leaving it to PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan to make any official statements.

Several other PAS leaders also posted messages with themes of friendship, but did not directly link them to the Perlis developments or their relations with Bersatu.

“A friend who backstabs another has chosen to become an enemy,” said PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari in a cryptic Facebook post.

Meanwhile, PAS member Nurul Islam Yusoff said: “(PAS vice-president) Nik Amar Abdullah was right — maintaining loyalty and friendship is difficult for Bersatu.”

Abu Bakar’s appointment comes amid a political crisis in Perlis, which saw eight Perikatan Nasional (PN) assemblymen reportedly submitting statutory declarations (SDs) to the ruler to withdraw their support for Shukri.

Three of the PAS assemblymen – Saad Seman (Chuping), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong), and Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji) – subsequently had their party memberships terminated.

Their seats were also declared vacant.

The five Bersatu assemblymen who also reportedly submitted SDs were Abu Bakar, Izizam Ibrahim (Titi Tinggi), Megat Hashirat Hassan (Pauh), Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak (Tambun Tulang) and Marzita Mansor (Sena).