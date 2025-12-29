Bersatu will lead Perlis with low trust, say analysts

Analyst Syaza Shukri said Abu Bakar Hamzah’s appointment as Perlis menteri besar will ruffle feathers among PAS and Bersatu leaders but is unlikely to rupture the overall working relationship between the two parties. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu is expected to lead the state government in Perlis with low trust after its Kuala Perlis assemblyman, Abu Bakar Hamzah, was sworn in as menteri besar yesterday, says an analyst.

Syaza Shukri of International Islamic University of Malaysia said even though Abu Bakar was likely to receive the support of the 11 Perikatan Nasional (PN) assemblymen in the state, the government would face intense internal pressure.

“Things can change in an instant, especially with low trust among coalition partners (PAS and Bersatu). It makes governance a bit difficult, too, if Abu Bakar cannot secure buy-ins from everyone,” she told FMT.

Syaza said the recent political crisis in Perlis would also give the impression among PAS supporters that Bersatu had the tendency to choose political gain over stability in PN.

However, she said it was unlikely to rupture the overall working relationship between the two parties, as the political reality in PN depended heavily on PAS’ stronger machinery and larger number of elected officials.

“I think in the end, both parties will want to keep the coalition together at whatever cost,” she added.

Nevertheless, she said PAS would take the perceived loss into consideration for future seat negotiations, to avoid being seen as a pushover.

Azmi Hassan of Akademi Nusantara said the political crisis would make PAS realise that Bersatu was an unreliable coalition partner which aimed to dominate at both the national and state levels, despite holding fewer seats than PAS overall.

“PAS has been outplayed by Bersatu in this particular case. I don’t think (Abu Bakar’s appointment) is a case of quid pro quo, since Bersatu has nothing to offer PAS in Perlis,” he told FMT.

Abu Bakar replaced PAS’s Sanglang assemblyman, Shukri Ramli, who resigned as menteri besar on Dec 25 due to health reasons.

His appointment came after eight PN assemblymen reportedly submitted statutory declarations (SDs) to the Perlis ruler to withdraw their support for Shukri.

Three PAS assemblymen – Saad Seman (Chuping), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong) and Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji) – subsequently had their party memberships terminated and their seats vacated.

The five Bersatu assemblymen who also reportedly submitted SDs were Abu Bakar, Izizam Ibrahim (Titi Tinggi), Megat Hashirat Hassan (Pauh), Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak (Tambun Tulang) and Marzita Mansor (Sena).

Several PAS leaders posted cryptic messages about friendship and betrayal on Facebook following Abu Bakar’s swearing-in, with PAS treasurer Iskandar Abdul Samad saying “we now know their true colours”.

He did not name any specific party or individual, and said it was up to the public to interpret his meaning.

PAS information chief Ahmad Fadhli Shaari said “a friend who backstabs another has chosen to become an enemy”, while PAS central information committee member Nurul Islam Yusoff said: “(PAS vice-president) Amar Abdullah was right – maintaining loyalty and friendship is difficult for Bersatu.”