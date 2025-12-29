BN-PH ties to remain intact despite Puchong Umno’s actions, says analyst

Analyst Ahmad Zaharuddin Sani Ahmad Sabri said Umno’s best option is to remain in the unity government but to be ‘more aggressive’, to reassure its grassroots that it is still championing their agenda.

PETALING JAYA : The relationship between Barisan Nasional (BN) and Pakatan Harapan (PH) is likely to remain intact despite the decision by Puchong Umno to sever ties with its PH counterpart following a DAP leader’s reaction to Najib Razak’s failed house arrest bid, an analyst says.

Ahmad Zaharuddin Sani Ahmad Sabri of Global Asia Consulting said any decision by BN to call off its alliance with PH at the federal level would not be made in haste.

Adding that Umno, the BN lynchpin, had limited options in the next general election, he said BN had two options: to go solo or work with Perikatan Nasional (PN) or PAS.

“Working with PN won’t resolve anything as the coalition itself is in crisis,” he told FMT, referring to the political upheaval in Perlis and the conflict among components on the prime ministerial candidate for the 16th general election.

“Umno’s most practical option is to remain in the unity government, but to be a bit more aggressive to reassure its grassroots that it is still championing (their agenda).”

He said if Umno were to quit the unity government, it would risk losing power and ending up as a mere spectator.

Puchong Umno decided to cut ties with its PH counterpart on Saturday, after DAP MP Yeo Bee Yin refused to apologise for her remarks on Najib’s failed bid to serve the remainder of his SRC International jail term under house arrest.

Division secretary Yusof Yassin said this meant no further political cooperation between Umno or BN and PH within the Puchong parliamentary constituency, as well as the Seri Serdang and Seri Kembangan state constituencies.

He said the division would operate independently at the parliamentary and state levels, and that support for a Puchong PH candidate in any by-election or general election would be conditional, if given at all.

Yeo had posted on Facebook, “another reason to celebrate this year end” following the High Court’s dismissal of Najib’s judicial review application to compel the government to allow him to serve the remainder of his prison sentence in the SRC International case under house arrest.

Her remarks drew the ire of Umno leaders, including its secretary-general Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki who said it was perhaps time for his party to review its cooperation with those who did not appreciate its contributions.

Analyst Syaza Shukri of International Islamic University Malaysia agreed that Puchong Umno’s actions would not impact BN-PH ties at the federal level.

She said the relationship among the parties’ top leaders in the government was still strong.

“The severing of ties is symbolic, to show that Umno is standing its ground (in the Najib matter), without destabilising the unity government,” Syaza said.