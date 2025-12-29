Ex-minister quizzed over alleged RM5mil bribe, Lamborghini gift

MACC chief Azam Baki said no asset seizures or freezing of bank accounts have been carried out for now.

PETALING JAYA : A former minister has been called for questioning by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission over allegations of receiving a bribe of about RM5 million and a Lamborghini in connection with a land transfer and a billboard advertising project in Kuala Lumpur.

A source from MACC said the RM5 million bribe was believed to have been given by a property development company, while the luxury car was allegedly given by a billboard company.

“The ex-minister came to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya to have a statement taken. An investigation is ongoing to trace the source of payments for the luxury car.

“As for the land case, a preliminary investigation shows that plots previously gazetted for the construction of a surau were transferred to a proxy company,” the source said.

The source said 16 witnesses have been called, involving government officials and company owners.

MACC chief Azam Baki confirmed that an investigation paper has been opened but said no asset seizures or freezing of bank accounts have been carried out.

Last week, it was reported that MACC had begun probing a former minister for corruption and abuse of power following the discovery of fresh leads, almost a decade later.

The investigation is said to focus on project approvals in a federal territory involving millions of ringgit.

It is understood that the former minister involved served in the Cabinet before the Covid-19 pandemic and faced court charges for several corruption cases a few years ago.