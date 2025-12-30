Fines of up to RM2,000, community service for litterbugs in KL

Housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming recently issued a stern reminder to the public not to litter, following viral footage of streets strewn with trash during Christmas celebrations in Bukit Bintang. (X pic)

PETALING JAYA : Starting Friday, anyone caught littering or spitting in public places around Kuala Lumpur will face compound fines of up to RM2,000 and more than 12 hours of community service over six months.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall’s (DBKL) health and environment department director Nor Halizam Ismail said from Jan 1, DBKL would regularly enforce anti-littering and anti-spitting operations across Kuala Lumpur, in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026).

She said the operations would focus on tourist hotspots, especially targeting those who dispose of cigarette butts and drink bottles in public areas and spit on walkways.

“Our aim is not merely to punish, but also to educate the public to be more disciplined and to respect shared public spaces,” Bernama reported her as saying.

Nor Halizam said DBKL had designated four litter-free zones covering Jalan Bukit Bintang, Dataran Merdeka, Jalan Tun Perak and the Brickfields commercial area.

She said DBKL would not compromise on cleanliness at food premises and public toilets, with owners and contractors to face action if they were found to have breached prescribed hygiene standards.

“We monitor about 7,450 food premises at all times to ensure there is no food contamination or breeding of disease vectors such as rats and cockroaches.

“DBKL also takes public toilet cleanliness seriously and will conduct monitoring from time to time or whenever complaints are received,” she said.

Housing and local government minister Nga Kor Ming recently issued a stern reminder to the public not to litter, following viral footage of streets strewn with trash during Christmas celebrations in Bukit Bintang.