Johor PN chief Sahruddin resigns

PETALING JAYA : Former Johor menteri besar Sahruddin Jamal today resigned as state Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, saying he had no issue stepping down from the post.

“I hereby resign as the chairman of Johor PN. I was fine with losing the menteri besar’s post, so resigning as PN chairman makes me even happier,” he said in a Facebook post.

Sahruddin was appointed as Johor PN chairman in June 2022. His resignation followed that of Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin as PN chairman this morning.

Sahruddin served as Johor menteri besar from April 2019 to February 2020 under the Pakatan Harapan administration, succeeding Osman Sapian.

Muhyiddin’s resignation as PN chairman is expected to trigger further changes within the coalition’s leadership structure at both the national and state levels, as PN prepares to recalibrate its strategy ahead of future elections.