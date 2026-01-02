Housewife pleads not guilty to attempted murder of husband

N Egavalli and R Kamala Sarna at the Johor Bahru sessions court today. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A housewife and an unemployed man pleaded not guilty in the Johor Bahru sessions court today to charges of attempted murder last month.

Bernama reported that N Egavalli, 46, and R Kamala Sarna, 39, entered their pleas after the charges were read together before judge Zamir Suhaimee.

They are both charged with attempting to murder Egavalli’s husband G Kumaresan, 48, by smothering his face with a pillow with intent to cause death in Taman Ehsan, Johor Bahru, at around 9.30pm on Dec 22.

The charges under Section 307 of the Penal Code, read together with Section 34, provide for up to 10 years’ imprisonment and a fine if convicted.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutor R Nevina, while the accused were represented by National Legal Aid Foundation lawyer K Bharathi.

The court set bail at RM20,000 with two local sureties each and ordered the accused to surrender their passports to the court, report to a police station monthly and not harass the victim.

The court set Feb 3 for the case to be mentioned again.