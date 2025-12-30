Madeline Berma was one of Sarawak’s finest daughters, says Abang Jo

Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the late Madeline Berma on her untimely demise.

KUCHING : Sarawak has lost one of its finest daughters with the passing of economist and academic Madeline Berma today, says Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg.

The Office of the Premier of Sarawak said in a statement that Madeline, who was a member of the Sarawak Economic Action Council (SEAC), had contributed her expertise to ensure a sound economic future for Sarawak.

“Abang Johari on behalf of SEAC has expressed his deepest condolences to the family of the late Madeline Berma on her untimely demise today.

“She was a member of the SEAC that was formed in 2020 to facilitate Sarawak’s post Covid-19 exit economic strategy towards 2030 as contained in the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy,” it said.

Madeline passed away at the age of 67 at her residence in Bandar Baru Bangi at 11.30am today.

Her nephew, Basil Cliffton Calvert, said the body would be brought back to Kampung Siol Kandis, Kuching, for funeral arrangements.