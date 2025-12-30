MCMC probing woman over fake post on TikTok shutdown

MCMC said the woman was questioned at the Kerian police station. (MCMC pic)

PETALING JAYA : The country’s internet regulator is investigating a woman in connection with a social media post featuring Buletin TV3’s logo and visuals to falsely claim that the communications minister had announced the shutdown of TikTok in Malaysia.

In a statement, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) said it had questioned the woman at the Kerian police station.

The woman’s mobile phone and SIM card were also seized.

MCMC said initial checks found that the post was doctored, and that the minister had never issued such a statement.

Media Prima Bhd has also lodged a police report and issued a denial, saying the post did not come from TV3 or any of its news platforms.

It said the misuse of the logo and branding was a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.