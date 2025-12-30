Now, Sarawak PN chief resigns

Sarawak Bersatu chief Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian thanked the state PN leadership for their support and cooperation throughout his tenure. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Former senator Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian has resigned as Sarawak Perikatan Nasional chairman, becoming the latest Bersatu leader to relinquish his post in the coalition.

Jaziri said he would be stepping down from the post on Jan 1, alongside PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin and several other Bersatu leaders, as he was appointed by Muhyiddin.

“I would like to express my highest appreciation to the entire Sarawak PN leadership for the support and cooperation they extended to me throughout my tenure as Sarawak PN chairman,” the Sarawak Bersatu chief said in a statement.

PN has one seat in Sarawak, the Saratok parliamentary seat held by Bersatu’s Ali Biju, who is formerly of PKR.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin announced that he would be stepping down as PN chairman on Jan 1. This followed the political crisis in Perlis which culminated in Bersatu taking over the Perlis menteri besar’s post from PAS.

Following Muhyiddin’s announcement, Azmin Ali said he would be resigning as PN secretary-general and Selangor PN chief on Jan 1.

Others, including Johor PN chairman Dr Sahruddin Jamal, Perak PN chief Ahmad Faizal Azumu and Negeri Sembilan PN chief Hanifah Abu Baker, also announced their resignations from their posts in the coalition.