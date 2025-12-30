Perlis MB to form 5-member state exco

Perlis menteri besar Abu Bakar Hamzah said the new lineup might include the three former PAS assemblymen – Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong), Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji) and Saad Seman (Chuping) – if they regain their seats as independents. (Kerajaan Negeri Perlis pic)

PETALING JAYA : Perlis menteri besar Abu Bakar Hamzah says the state government will move ahead with a five-member executive council, following PAS’s refusal to take up posts in the state administration.

He said Bersatu has enough assemblymen to form the state government under the Perlis constitution – which requires a minimum of four exco members excluding the menteri besar.

Abu Bakar said the appointments would likely be made within two weeks.

“We understand clearly that this is PAS’s stand. In any case, we hope ties between PAS and Bersatu in the PN state government will continue,” he said.

Earlier today, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said its exco members would step down from their posts in the state government in a show of solidarity with Shukri Ramli, who recently resigned as menteri besar. He said PAS would also refuse any exco post in Abu Bakar’s new lineup.

Abu Bakar said he would seek advice from Bersatu’s top leadership, including party president Muhyiddin Yassin, before finalising the new lineup, which might see some portfolios merged.

He also said the new lineup might include the three assemblymen recently sacked from PAS if they regain their seats as independents.

“Space and opportunity will be given to any independent assemblyman to face what is happening in Perlis with us,” he said.

Fakhrul Anwar Ismail, Ridzuan Hashim and Saad Seman were sacked from PAS for their part in withdrawing support for Shukri as menteri besar prior to his resignation. Their seats of Bintong, Guar Sanji and Chuping were subsequently declared vacant.

The Election Commission is expected to meet next week to decide on whether by-elections will be held for the three seats.