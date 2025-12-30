Pressure to mount for change of guard in Bersatu, says analyst

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin (left) resigned as PN chairman earlier today, prompting coalition secretary-general Azmin Ali to follow suit.

PETALING JAYA : A political analyst expects the resignations of Muhyiddin Yassin and Azmin Ali as Perikatan Nasional chairman and secretary-general, respectively, to lead to mounting calls for a similar change of guard in Bersatu.

Syaza Shukri of the Islamic International University Malaysia said it was “logical” for such calls to surface as the pair’s resignations were akin to them having lost confidence in leading PN.

“If they’re not good enough for PN then what makes them good enough for Bersatu? I foresee the internal struggle and factionalism in Bersatu to only grow after this,” she told FMT.

Syaza said Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin was next in line for the party presidency, especially since he was perceived as being “more acceptable” to coalition partner PAS.

However, she said Hamzah would have his work cut out should he become Bersatu president as Muhyiddin’s faction remained influential in the party.

She said Hamzah would still need to deal with Bersatu’s deeper issues, namely its identity as an Umno splinter party and its lack of grassroots support.

“Hamzah needs broad support and I’m not sure if he has that. Perhaps this is because he hasn’t been tested yet, as Muhyiddin has always been seen as the more popular leader within the party and among the Malay electorate.”

Earlier today, Muhyiddin announced that he would be stepping down as PN chairman on Jan 1. This announcement followed the political crisis in Perlis, which saw PAS losing the menteri besar’s post to Bersatu.

Following Muhyiddin’s announcement, Azmin said he would be resigning as PN secretary-general and Selangor PN chief. He was joined by several other state PN heads from Bersatu.

‘Dependent’ Bersatu to maintain cordial ties with PAS

Adib Zalkapli, managing director of geopolitical consultancy Viewfinder Global Affairs, said the relationship between Bersatu and PAS now faced an unprecedented challenge, although the Islamic party has the upper hand in this.

He expects Bersatu to maintain cordial ties with PAS as it depends heavily on the latter’s machinery and support in elections.

“Without the support from PAS, it will be difficult for Bersatu to repeat its achievement in 2022,” he said, referring to the 31 parliamentary seats Bersatu won in the last general election.