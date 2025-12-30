PN Supreme Council to discuss, decide next chairman, says PAS

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said discussions about Perikatan Nasional’s next chairman must be aimed at strengthening the coalition.

PETALING JAYA : The matter of Perikatan Nasional’s next chairman will be brought to the coalition’s Supreme Council for deliberation by the presidents of its component parties, says PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

“What is important is that everybody works together to strengthen PN,” he told FMT when asked about PAS’s possible candidates following Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation from the post.

Tuan Ibrahim said PAS is set on having the matter discussed in a Supreme Council meeting, as per the coalition’s constitution.

Earlier today, Hilman Idham, Lee Boon Shian and Justin Prabhakaran – the respective youth chiefs of Bersatu, Gerakan and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party – said the matter must be deliberated and decided by the PN Supreme Council.

In a joint statement, they said matters involving the coalition must not be decided unilaterally by a single party.

PAS Youth chief Afnan Hamimi Taib Azamudden agreed, saying every decision must be reached by consensus.

This morning, Muhyiddin announced his resignation as PN chairman effective Jan 1, 2026, having led the coalition since Aug 7, 2020, when it was officially registered.

His announcement followed the political crisis in Perlis, which saw PAS’s Sanglang assemblyman Shukri Ramli resigning as menteri besar and Bersatu’s Kuala Perlis assemblyman Abu Bakar Hamzah replacing him.