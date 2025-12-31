Bersatu to discuss fate of 5 Perlis reps in January, says source

PAS had urged Bersatu to take action against five assemblymen who allegedly submitted sworn statements to the Perlis ruler stating their loss of confidence in Shukri Ramli as menteri besar.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu will discuss the withdrawal of support for former PAS menteri besar Shukri Ramli by five of its Perlis assemblymen at a meeting scheduled for January, according to a source.

“This matter will be brought to a meeting in the near future, likely in January,” said a source close to Bersatu’s leadership.

“For now, there is nothing that can be said. No one can comment (on the matter) because it has yet to be discussed. At this stage, neither the party nor anyone else can take any action before the matter is deliberated.”

On Dec 25, PAS said it hoped Bersatu would take firm action against the five assemblymen who submitted sworn statements to the Perlis ruler stating their loss of confidence in Shukri as menteri besar.

Shukri subsequently resigned, citing health reasons.

PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said firm action was important as a sign of respect for Perikatan Nasional’s component parties.

This comes after PAS had taken action against three assemblymen of its own, who also allegedly submitted sworn statements against Shukri.

The three PAS assemblyman – Saad Seman (Chuping), Fakhrul Anwar Ismail (Bintong), and Ridzuan Hashim (Guar Sanji) – had their party memberships terminated.

The five Bersatu assemblymen allegedly involved were Abu Bakar Hamzah (Kuala Perlis), Izizam Ibrahim (Titi Tinggi), Megat Hashirat Hassan (Pauh), Wan Zikri Afthar Ishak (Tambun Tulang), and Marzita Mansor (Sena).

Abu Bakar was sworn in as menteri besar on Sunday to succeed Shukri.

Meanwhile, Bersatu information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz said the party was standing by president Muhyiddin Yassin’s position that explanations must first be heard from the five assemblymen.

“The party will listen to the assemblymen’s explanation before taking any action,” he told FMT.

On Saturday, Muhyiddin said no instructions had been given to the five assemblymen to withdraw their support for Shukri.

It is understood that Muhyiddin is currently overseas.