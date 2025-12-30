Prominent Sarawakian economist Madeline Berma dies

Economist Madeline Berma was a member of the Sarawak Economic Action Council prior to her death.

PETALING JAYA : Prominent Sarawakian economist and former Suhakam commissioner Madeline Berma died today at the age of 64.

Academic Noor Azlan Ghazali confirmed her passing to FMT.

Madeline had an illustrious career as an economist and academic, specialising in the field of poverty, inequality, women and marginalised communities development.

She served as a Suhakam commissioner for a term from 2019 to 2022, and was a member of the Sarawak Economic Action Council prior to her death.

Noor Azlan credited Madeline with being a scholar who spent her life fighting for the eradication of poverty. “Her contribution to the country was great. Rest in peace, Madeline,” he said in a Facebook post.

Rozhan Othman, a former aide to Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, said Madeline was an outspoken and independent-minded intellectual when it came to discussing issues concerning the public.

Kasthuri Patto, DAP’s former Batu Kawan MP, hailed Madeline’s courage in advocating for the rights of the Bumiputera in Sabah and Sarawak.

“You explained in simple terms what empowerment meant, not just any type of empowerment but women’s empowerment and especially native women. Rest well my sweet friend and mentor,” Kasthuri said in a Facebook post.