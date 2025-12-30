Sabah BN announces Ismail Ayob as candidate for Lamag

Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman Jafry Ariffin (centre) with Ismail Ayob (right) and Naim Kurniawan. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Sabah Barisan Nasional has announced Ismail Ayob as its candidate for the Lamag by-election.

Bernama reported Jafry Ariffin, the state chief for Sabah BN and Umno, as saying the 44-year-old, popularly known as Miha, was selected to ensure continuity of the state’s public development agenda.

Ismail had previously ran as an independent in the Nov 29 state election for the Lamag seat, but lost to former Sabah BN chairman Bung Moktar Radin, who retained the seat with a majority of 153 votes in a six-way contest.

The Kinabatangan parliamentary seat and the Lamag state seat were left vacant following Bung’s death on Dec 5.

On Dec 20, Umno Supreme Council member Ahmad Maslan confirmed that Bung’s son, Naim Kurniawan, has been named as the BN candidate for the Kinabatangan parliamentary by-election.

On Dec 23, Sabah BN information chief Nik Nadzri Nik Zawawi said they are open to fielding a candidate from outside Kinabatangan Umno for the Lamag by-election.

Polling for both by-elections will take place on Jan 24, with nomination day and early voting scheduled for Jan 10 and Jan 20, respectively.

Separately, Warisan president Shafie Apdal said his party has not decided whether it would field candidates in the two by-elections.

He said claims to the contrary were premature and inaccurate, adding that the party would announce its decision via its official channels when ready.

“The public and media are advised to only refer to statements that have been verified and officially issued by the party,” he said in a statement.