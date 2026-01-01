Armed forces monitoring Chinese vessel at South Luconia Shoals

Beting Patinggi Ali, also known as Luconia Shoals, is a resource-rich area where China and Malaysia have overlapping territorial claims. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Malaysian armed forces is monitoring a Chinese coastguard (CCG) vessel said to be patrolling inside Malaysia’s exclusive economic zone at the South Luconia Shoals, off Sarawak.

“Once we have obtained information, the defence ministry will inform Wisma Putra of the matter so a protest note can be issued to China,” minister Khaled Nordin said in a statement, referring to the foreign ministry.

Khaled said the CCG vessel had been shadowed by KD Kelantan since Dec 23.

He also said the presence of CCG vessels in the North Luconia Shoals and South Luconia Shoals in the South China Sea had been the “norm” since 2013.

Since then, the armed forces had initiated Op Satria to monitor these vessels “24/7”, Khaled said.

“Any incursion, especially in areas where there are overlapping claims, is subject to rules of engagement which must be adhered to in order to avoid tension.”

In 2021, Wisma Putra summoned the Chinese ambassador to Malaysia to convey Malaysia’s position and protest against the presence and activities of Chinese vessels, including a survey vessel, in Malaysia’s Exclusive Economic Zone off the coasts of Sabah and Sarawak.