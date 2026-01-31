Defence ministry banking on AI, digital tools to curb corruption

Defence minister Khaled Nordin said digitalisation will enable the ministry to track procurement at various levels, including whether certain contracts are repeatedly awarded to the same company. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The defence ministry will enhance its use of digital technologies and artificial intelligence to combat corruption and abuse of power.

Defence minister Khaled Nordin said the improvements will be carried out comprehensively across the systems and processes within the armed forces and the ministry, involving both officers and personnel, reported Bernama.

Khaled said digitalisation will enable the ministry to track procurement at various levels, including identifying whether certain contracts are repeatedly awarded or given to the same company.

He said AI will allow the ministry to assess whether an item is appropriate, compare procurement costs with those in other countries, and detect certain tendencies in the behaviour of individuals responsible for procurement-related positions.

“Systems and processes will be improved through digitalisation, the use of AI, the adoption of ESG (environmental, social, and governance) principles, and the establishment of a special unit to handle complaints.

“These systems and processes need to be enhanced to ensure greater transparency, integrity, and resistance to manipulation,” he said after officiating a defence ministry event in Kota Tinggi, Johor, today.

Four former and current top armed forces officers have been charged in court with corruption this month – former armed forces chief Nizam Jaffar, former army chief Hafizuddeain Jantan, former Malaysian Defence Intelligence Organisation director-general Razali Alias, and Fauzi Kamis, the chief of staff at the armed forces joint forces headquarters.

On the appointment of Malek Razak Sulaiman as the new armed forces chief, Khaled said the move will help strengthen integrity and improve the image of the armed forces.

“I believe his appointment comes at a challenging time for us, and one of his main focuses, together with the ministry, is to restore the image and reputation of the armed forces.

“I am confident this can be achieved through understanding and cooperation among (the) leadership at all levels, both within the ministry and the armed forces,” he said.