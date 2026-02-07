Malaysia to sign defence cooperation pact with Saudi Arabia

Defence minister Khaled Nordin said he would have a meeting with his Saudi counterpart Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud and attend a defence show. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : Malaysia and Saudi Arabia are set to sign a defence cooperation agreement during defence minister Khaled Nordin’s working visit to the kingdom beginning today.

Khaled said several memoranda of understanding involving Malaysian defence industry companies are also expected to be signed.

He said he was scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Khalid bin Salman Al Saud.

Khaled said he will also attend the World Defence Show which begins tomorrow in Riyadh.