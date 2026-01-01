Ex-PN state chief downplays resignation of coalition leaders

Sahruddin Jamal (left) and Hanifah Abu Baker were among those who resigned their state PN leadership posts after Muhyiddin Yassin quit as the coalition’s chairman.

PETALING JAYA : A former Perikatan Nasional leader has sought to downplay the resignations of several Bersatu leaders from leadership posts in the coalition, describing it as “routine”.

Sahruddin Jamal, who on Tuesday resigned as Johor PN chief after Muhyiddin Yassin stepped down as the coalition’s chairman, also rebuffed suggestions that PN is heading towards a collapse.

“Everything is fine. We are still with PN.

“There were only changes in the leadership,” he told FMT.

Following Muhyiddin’s decision to step down as the PN chairman in the wake of the Perlis political crisis, Azmin Ali announced he would bow out as PN secretary-general and Selangor PN liaison committee chairman.

Ahmad Faizal Azumu later resigned as Perak PN chairman, followed by Negeri Sembilan PN chief Hanifah Abu Baker, out of “respect for the structure, hierarchy and governance of PN”.

Afif Bahardin also stepped down as Selangor PN secretary, while Jaziri Alkaf Abdillah Suffian resigned as Sarawak PN chief.

Mas Ermieyati Samsudin, however, dismissed calls for her to resign as Melaka PN chief.

When contacted, Hanifah said that when the PN chairman resigns, it was only “rational” for those Muhyiddin had appointed to also step down.

“This will allow the new chairman to manage the coalition with his own lineup.”

Similarly, Afif said his decision to step down was a professional courtesy as he had been appointed to the post by Azmin.

“This is normal.”

Like Sahruddin, both Hanifah and Afif also dismissed the notion that PN is a sinking ship.

Hanifah said PN was accepted by the people, adding that it “won’t be easy to sink PN”.

Afif said PN’s future would be determined by the people at the ballot box.