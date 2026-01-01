MIC to continue serving community, with or without govt posts

MIC deputy president M Saravanan said the party’s central working committee would convene to determine its future direction.

PETALING JAYA : MIC deputy president M Saravanan said the party will continue to serve the Indian community, regardless of whether it has ministerial posts in the current administration.

In a statement, Saravanan said the party’s mission “transcended” political appointments.

“With or without positions in government, MIC will continue to serve the Indian community with sincerity and resolve.”

He said this in response to criticisms levelled against the party in the wake of Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s resignation as Perikatan Nasional chairman.

MIC had been flirting with the prospect of quitting Barisan Nasional and joining the opposition coalition after being allegedly mistreated by BN’s main party, Umno.

Saravanan himself had said the party felt sidelined and like an “unwanted guest” in the unity government.

He also previously lamented that MIC had not been given any posts in the government, including in GLCs, despite having senior political figures like himself as party leaders.

In November, MIC delegates resolved at their annual general meeting to let the party’s president and central working committee (CWC) decide whether to leave or remain in BN.

Yesterday, FMT published a letter by a reader who pointed out that MIC was not even considered in the recent Cabinet reshuffle and questioned what would happen to the party’s grand plan now that Muhyiddin was no longer at the helm of PN.

Today, Saravanan said the party’s CWC would convene to determine its future direction, ensuring its strategies remained aligned with the evolving needs of the community.

“MIC will continue to operate with trust, compassion and integrity. Our focus is on delivering tangible benefits and upholding our responsibilities to the people.”

He also called for unity among Malaysian Indians, saying it was the key to their collective success.